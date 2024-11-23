Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $1,293,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 94.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 178.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.5 %

AMG stock opened at $187.60 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.34 and a 12-month high of $199.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.41 and its 200 day moving average is $170.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

