Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Airship AI Stock Performance

Shares of Airship AI stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. Airship AI has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airship AI by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Airship AI during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Airship AI by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airship AI by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

