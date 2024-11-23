Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275,254 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $113,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after acquiring an additional 272,696 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 188,980 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,061,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after buying an additional 24,674 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 984,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 970,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,580,000 after buying an additional 69,671 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

