Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Announces Dividend of $0.45

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4502 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.44.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $31.90.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile
