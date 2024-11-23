Alesco Advisors LLC Has $10.84 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,904 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 108.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 292,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 152,421 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $62.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.21 and a one year high of $68.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Featured Stories

