Alesco Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 93.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 156.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 636.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

BNL stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.47 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 152.63%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Featured Articles

