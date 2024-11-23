Alesco Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,076,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,865 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $72,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203,276 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,644,000 after buying an additional 6,443,351 shares during the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

