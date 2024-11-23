Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,756,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after acquiring an additional 584,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,622,000 after acquiring an additional 237,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,294,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $281.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $215.22 and a 52-week high of $282.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.33 and its 200-day moving average is $254.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.