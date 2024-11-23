Algert Global LLC Acquires 3,440 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 88.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,097 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,913,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 39.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,142,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after buying an additional 324,958 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,200,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 154,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $408.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 12,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $484,378.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,766.56. This trade represents a 6.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $56,523.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,620.39. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,871. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

