Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 46.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 50,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $1,248,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $68,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,620.16. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.