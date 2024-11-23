Algert Global LLC Boosts Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,971 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 280.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.3 %

OSK stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.93. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $93.34 and a 52 week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

