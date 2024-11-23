Algert Global LLC Buys 19,290 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 676,749 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares during the period. First BanCorp. accounts for approximately 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $14,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,414,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,154,000 after acquiring an additional 448,845 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 22.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,619,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 301,443 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 55.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 656,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 235,156 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 489,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 478,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 1.3 %

First BanCorp. stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $234.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.51 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group dropped their price target on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 7,612 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $164,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,223.10. This represents a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,556 shares of company stock valued at $736,365. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

