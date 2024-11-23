Algert Global LLC Has $11.32 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,296 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bruker by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,666,000 after purchasing an additional 779,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bruker by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,277,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after buying an additional 101,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,645,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 11.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,129,000 after buying an additional 94,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Bruker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 869,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,648,000 after acquiring an additional 29,566 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRKR stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRKR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

