Algert Global LLC Has $20.65 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,132 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for about 0.6% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $20,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $590,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,427 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $827,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 168.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,185 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 49,682 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 228,988 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,835.58. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. This represents a 10.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.3 %

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

NYSE:LPX opened at $115.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.76. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $117.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

