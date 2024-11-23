Algert Global LLC Purchases 16,630 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the quarter. OUTFRONT Media makes up approximately 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 18.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OUT. StockNews.com cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.59%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.