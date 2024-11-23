Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a positive return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $196,360.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,502.48. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $1,141,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,663,358.24. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,211 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

