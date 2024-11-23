Algert Global LLC Reduces Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,996 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in ABM Industries by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.14.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $2,158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,229.60. The trade was a 46.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. UBS Group upped their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

