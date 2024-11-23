Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 4,883 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,729 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,682,000 after purchasing an additional 591,205 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 333,314 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,685,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,641,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,043,000 after purchasing an additional 663,356 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

