Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 656 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $138.35 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.37 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $224.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

