Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington Sells 5,502 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AMZN opened at $197.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $215.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
