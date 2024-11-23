American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 21.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in American Water Works by 7.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 420,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 52.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.1 %

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

AWK opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.