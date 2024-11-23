AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.6% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in AMETEK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.8 %

AME opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.03 and a 1-year high of $197.83.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.29.

Insider Activity

In other AMETEK news, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $1,192,350.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,253.69. This represents a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

