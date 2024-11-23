Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Decreased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,420 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Amgen by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.57.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $294.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.52 and its 200-day moving average is $317.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.68 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

