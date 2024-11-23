Analyzing Merck KGaA (MKKGY) & Its Peers

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) is one of 1,048 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Merck KGaA to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Merck KGaA has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck KGaA’s competitors have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Merck KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Merck KGaA $22.72 billion $3.06 billion 18.23 Merck KGaA Competitors $1.71 billion $154.84 million -5.64

This table compares Merck KGaA and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Merck KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Merck KGaA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Merck KGaA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merck KGaA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Merck KGaA Competitors 7603 20877 48485 1190 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 72.39%. Given Merck KGaA’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Merck KGaA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Merck KGaA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merck KGaA 12.89% 10.51% 5.93% Merck KGaA Competitors -3,620.37% -274.65% -33.65%

Summary

Merck KGaA competitors beat Merck KGaA on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector. This segment provides drug manufacturers with process development expertise and technologies, such as continuous bioprocessing; testing kits and services; reagents and services; testing solutions that analyze air, water, and soil; and testing and tools, as well as products that help test nutritional value and identify quality inconsistencies. Its Healthcare segment discovers, develops, manufacturers, and markets prescription drugs and biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of oncology, neurology and immunology, fertility, endocrinology, as well as cardiovascular, diabetes, thyroid disorders, and multiple sclerosis; general medicines; and injection device and disease monitoring software. The Electronics segment supplies materials for the semiconductor and display industries and surface design, such as delivery systems and services, as well as surface solutions, including cosmetics, effect pigments, and functional solutions. In addition, it has in-licensing agreement with Debiopharm International SA for developing and commercializing drug candidates for the treatment of head and neck cancer; Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for developing, manufacturing, and commercializing drug candidates for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; and Abbisko Therapeutics Co. Ltd. for developing and commercializing of drug candidates for the treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumor, as well as license and collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA to discover two targeted protein degraders against critical oncogenic proteins. The company was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. Merck KGaA operates as a subsidiary of E. Merck KGaA.

