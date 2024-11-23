Analyzing STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV)

Volatility and Risk

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -28.72% -69.33% -17.55% PetVivo -889.99% -1,213.96% -266.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of PetVivo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $33.36 million 0.38 -$10.83 million ($2.66) -1.15 PetVivo $1.05 million 9.26 -$10.95 million ($0.48) -0.98

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and PetVivo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats PetVivo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The company products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, and VTRAC lamp systems for the treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions. It also offers TheraClear Acne Therapy System for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory, comedonal, and pustular acne. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

