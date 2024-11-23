Anshul Maheshwari Sells 2,439 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $30,926.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,819.64. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,414 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $23,118.90.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SI-BONE by 24.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

