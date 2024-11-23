Anthony Michael Aulicino Sells 17,667 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 17,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.99, for a total value of C$158,826.33.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.28 and a 52 week high of C$9.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$606.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$582.25 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 8.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CEU shares. Raymond James upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ATB Capital upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.16.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

