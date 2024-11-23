Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $31,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 509.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,240.44. The trade was a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Assurant

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $226.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.12 and a 12-month high of $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.02.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Assurant’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.