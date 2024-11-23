Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 247.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $38,415.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,591.08. This represents a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 1.45. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

