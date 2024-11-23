Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Melius Research raised their target price on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $181.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.10. General Electric has a 1 year low of $94.54 and a 1 year high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

