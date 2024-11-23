Banco Santander S.A. Has $941,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $446,725.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,731,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,738,716.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,550 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,801. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.5 %

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

NYSE PAYC opened at $230.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $233.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.67.

Paycom Software Profile

Free Report

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

