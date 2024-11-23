Banco Santander S.A. Invests $668,000 in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,667,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Corpay by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,177,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corpay by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,551,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $664,961.88. This represents a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $1,116,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. This trade represents a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Corpay stock opened at $379.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.26. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.68 and a twelve month high of $380.00.
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
