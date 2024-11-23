Banco Santander S.A. Invests $750,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 90.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,661,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,876,000 after buying an additional 3,272,896 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,695,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,827,000 after buying an additional 1,829,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,939,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,142 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,134,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $956,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,073 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.4089 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

