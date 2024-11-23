Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 613.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 52.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 112.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 378.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

NYSE KIM opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $507.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.55%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

