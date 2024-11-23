Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $188.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

NYSE:TGT opened at $125.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Target has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

