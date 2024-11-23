Barclays Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $475.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DE. HSBC lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.61.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $446.65 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.49. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.