Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $170.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $171.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,248,773,000 after acquiring an additional 194,294 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after acquiring an additional 292,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after acquiring an additional 323,235 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,097,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

