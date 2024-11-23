Benchmark Lowers PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $160.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PDD. Citigroup downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $100.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.77. PDD has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $137.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.71.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 49.53% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PDD will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in PDD by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 173,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 43,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 234,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,567 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 230,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 89,853 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PDD by 3,391.7% during the third quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its stake in PDD by 14.2% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 247,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after buying an additional 30,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

