Biltmore Family Office LLC Takes $182,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,211 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,256 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after buying an additional 420,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 618.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 411,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after buying an additional 354,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $203.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.