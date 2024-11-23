BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.34.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,390. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

