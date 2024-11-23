BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.780-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.000 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $96.75 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.34.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Melius Research started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $873,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,395,884.80. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

