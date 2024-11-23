BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Trading Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) were up 6.3% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $108.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club traded as high as $91.78 and last traded at $91.07. Approximately 1,288,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,472,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.70.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $921,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares in the company, valued at $36,413,830. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,390 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,151,000 after buying an additional 382,114 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,118,000 after buying an additional 217,385 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.