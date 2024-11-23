Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE BSM opened at $15.55 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 67.54% and a return on equity of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $134.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 18,532 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $275,014.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,137.32. The trade was a 13.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,412,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,133,128 shares in the company, valued at $44,239,767.36. The trade was a 3.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $12,253,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,480,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 275,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $8,240,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 41,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

