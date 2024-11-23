BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,153.70. This trade represents a 23.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Philip M. Tseng bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,077.10. This represents a 57.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $381,875 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3,878.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,492,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053,151 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 61.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 297,393 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,963,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,205,000 after acquiring an additional 284,802 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 218,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.59 million, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a current ratio of 39.37.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.45%. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is -271.99%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

