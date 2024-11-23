Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

Bloomin’ Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 68.7% per year over the last three years. Bloomin’ Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

BLMN stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

