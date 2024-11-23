BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $17,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.77%.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on REXR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.