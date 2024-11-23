BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 12,039 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $22,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 486.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MSA Safety by 985.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.60. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $160.02 and a one year high of $200.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

