BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $24.81 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $24,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.9% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $137.91 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

