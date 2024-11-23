BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $36.05 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,001,894 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $103.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.72%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.