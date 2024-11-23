BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $18,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,031,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,100,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $183.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $186.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average of $138.82.

Insider Activity

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. This represents a 31.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.